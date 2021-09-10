Gang arrested for manufacturing and selling counterfeit lifesaving cancer drugs

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@ABHAYPARASHAR The raiding party along with the secret source reached near Living Style Mall, Jasola, Delhi. Two individuals riding a scooter (bearing Registration No. DL-3SEW-2673) came near Life Style Mall, Service Lane, Jasola, Delhi, and stopped their vehicle.

At least four persons were arrested on Friday for manufacturing and selling counterfeit lifesaving Cancer drugs in Faridabad and Karnal in Haryana.

141 Pack of Spurious Life-Saving Cancer Drugs such as Palbocent-125 mg, Lenvanix-10, Osicent-80 mg, Crizocent-250 mg, and Ibrucent-140, Empty Outer Cartons, One Printing Machine (used for printing of Batch No. Expiry Date, etc. on Drug Carton) and one Spurious Drug Manufacturing Machine were recovered after the bust.

There were some vital secret inputs at Special Investigation Unit – I, Crime Branch, Delhi, regarding the involvement of an interstate gang involved in manufacturing / supplying spurious lifesaving Cancer drugs. These individuals are indulged in inter-State dealings and pan India involvement in manufacturing, supplying spurious, counterfeit life-saving drugs, for long.

The search operation was conducted after on Thursday, a specific secret intel was received to HC Vinod of Special Investigation Unit – I, Crime Branch, Delhi, through one of the sources that four individuals who are involved in manufacturing and selling of spurious lifesaving (cancer) drugs – are coming to deliver the spurious drugs at Jasola, Delhi.

The said information was further developed and found material. Keeping the sensitivity, gravity, nature & seriousness of information, without wasting a pinch of time, the information was shared with senior officers, who were directed to form a team, conduct a ra, id and arrest the accused.

Accordingly, a team led by Insp. Pankaj Arora comprising of SI Lichman, ASI Rajbir, HC Vinod, HC Sandeep, HC Subhash, HC Aaditya, HC Upender, HC Yashbir, HC Maha Singh, HC Virender, HC Balraj, Ct. Amit & Ct. Anil was formed under the supervision of ACP, Shri Rajesh Kumar. The said information was also shared by the officers of the Drugs Control, GNCTD.

These riders were carrying two cartons with them. At the same time, one more individual who was on foot was carrying a red color cloth bag approached the scooter riders. As soon as the three of them were together, the secret informer gave the pre-decided signal identifying these individuals, as the same persons who are involved in the manufacturing/selling spurious lifesaving (cancer) drugs.

The raiding party apprehended all three of these individuals and asked them to reveal their identities, who disclosed their details as — Saddam Hussain Rajaa Ansari, Sonu Chaudhary, Afsar Ansari.

Two officers from Drugs Control Department, GNCTD also joined the raiding party. On checking of the above two cartons and red color cloth bags a total of 141 medicine boxes of spurious medicines curing Cancer (manufactured by a Bangladeshi Pharma Company); Empty Outer Boxes of above medicines, Scooty (DL-3SEW-2673); and four mobile phones, have been recovered from the possession of above individuals.

On-demand all the above three individuals failed to produce any drugs licenses as required under Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 made thereunder for dealing of drugs and any purchase invoice/bill for the aforesaid drugs, which they were carrying and were in their possession, as such the same were suspected to be doubtful quality.

Accordingly, a case under Section 420/274/275/34/120B IPC with Section 18/27 Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 has been registered and the above named accused trio have been arrested.

At the instance & disclosure of the accused trio one more accused namely Amit Dua (28 years) has been arrested.

Further three arrested accused during interrogation disclosed that they used to manufacture these spurious/counterfeit drugs in collusion & connivance with Amit Dua at Karnal, Haryana.

At the instance of accused Amit Dua machines used for counterfeiting / spurious drugs have been recovered & seized.

MODUS OPERANDI

As prices of Indian-made Lifesaving Cancer Drugs are usually very high as compared to those made in Bangladesh, which are much cheaper. These Bangladesh manufactured drugs are easily available openly in the Grey market only. The demand for these Bangladesh-made medicines is high in comparison to Indian-made medicines being cheaper in cost.

Accused persons encashed the opportunity and started manufacturing fake/spurious/counterfeit Lifesaving Cancer medicines purportedly manufactured in Bangladesh. After manufacturing, these spurious / counterfeited medicines are then been sold out by the accused persons in Grey Market at handsome rates and earned huge profits. Accused persons have set up a network of individuals who supply the injections on demand.

A handful number of individuals are involved in this heinous racket the manufacturing and supplying spurious lifesaving Cancer drugs and playing with the valuable lives of innocent persons. The present gang has its PAN India involvement.

Recoveries

141 Pack of Spurious Life-Saving Cancer Drugs such as Palbocent-125 mg, Lenvanix-10, Osicent-80 mg, Crizocent-250 mg, and Ibrucent-140, Empty Outer Cartons, One Printing Machine, and One Spurious Drug Manufacturing Machine were recovered from Faridabad and Karnal, Haryana, respectively. Five mobile phones of accused persons containing incriminating data & WhatsApp chats.

List of accused arrested

Saddam Hussain Rajaa Ansari (29-year) – He is M-Pharma from Bangalore (Karnataka) and mastermind of the racket.

Sonu Chaudhary (26-year) – He is Arts Graduate from Bihar. He manages accounts of the gang and liaisoning work. Raw material & salts used for manufacturing these spurious/counterfeit drugs is being managed by him.

Afsar Ansari (21-year) – He is higher secondary and used to supply these spurious/counterfeit life-saving cancer drugs to purchasers differently located in India.

Amit Dua (28 year) – A law graduate, provided set for manufacturing these spurious/counterfeit life-saving cancer drugs. Advocate by profession deals in taxation matters.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted to locate other manufacturing units/plants, seizure of machines, and raw material used to manufacturing these spurious drugs, and also for unearthing their entire network including sources of raw material, printers, dealers/distributors, doctors, hospitals, etc. – involved in the present case.

