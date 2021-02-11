Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Health Ministry offering COVID vaccine for Rs 6,000? Here's the truth

India is the fastest country in the world to achieve over 70 lakh vaccinations against COVID-19 in only 26 days. The total cumulative vaccination coverage of 70,17,114 includes 57,05,228 healthcare workers, and 13,11,886 frontline workers. A total of 1,43,056 sessions have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, rumor mills are abuzz with the claims that the Health Ministry is offering coronavirus vaccines for Rs 4,000-6,000. But how true is it?

The Claim

Health Ministry is offering COVID vaccine for Rs 4,000-6,000 on its official website.

The Truth

PIB Fact Check rejected the claim and said that the website 'mohfw.xyz' was impersonating the official website of the Ministry of Health and family welfare. The website is fake, and so is the claim.

READ MORE: Action will be taken if social media used to spread fake news, violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

READ MORE: Fake alert, beware! Mumbai Police busts bogus online shopping racket, shares list of fraud websites

Latest India News