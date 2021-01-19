Fake alert, beware! Mumbai Police busts bogus online shopping racket, shares list of fraud websites

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
     
The Mumbai Police has cautioned against fake shopping websites asking citizens to remain aware that can harm their hard-earned money.

New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2021 22:53 IST
Mumbai Crime Police shares list of fake shopping websites.

The Mumbai Police has cautioned against fake shopping websites asking citizens to remain aware that can harm their hard-earned money. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police released a list of some websites, busting online shopping racket.

"Don't Fall In The Dark Web Of fake sites! Mumbai Cyber Police arrested an IT expert from Gujarat, busting a fake online shopping racket. Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000 plus people for more than ₹70 lakh,"

List of fake shopping websites

  • shopiiee.com
  • white-stones.in
  • jollyfashion.in
  • fabricmaniaa.com
  • takesaree.com
  • assuredkart.in
  • republicsaleoffers.myshopify.com
  • fabricwibes.com
  • efinancetic.com
  • thefabricshome.com
  • thermoclassic.site
  • kasmira.in

