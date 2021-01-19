Fake alert, beware! Mumbai Police busts bogus online shopping racket, shares list of fraud websites

The Mumbai Police has cautioned against fake shopping websites asking citizens to remain aware that can harm their hard-earned money. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police released a list of some websites, busting online shopping racket.
"Don't Fall In The Dark Web Of fake sites! Mumbai Cyber Police arrested an IT expert from Gujarat, busting a fake online shopping racket. Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000 plus people for more than ₹70 lakh,"
List of fake shopping websites
- shopiiee.com
- white-stones.in
- jollyfashion.in
- fabricmaniaa.com
- takesaree.com
- assuredkart.in
- republicsaleoffers.myshopify.com
- fabricwibes.com
- efinancetic.com
- thefabricshome.com
- thermoclassic.site
- kasmira.in
Don't Fall In The Dark Web Of Fake Sites!
Mumbai Cyber Police arrested an IT expert from Gujarat, busting a fake online shopping racket.
Using fake websites selling household items, accused duped 22,000+ people for more than ₹70 lakh.#MumbaiCaseFiles #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/ehTuZ8EJf2— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2021
ALSO READ | JEE Aspirants Attention! Beware of fake websites. Read this before fee payment