JEE Aspirants Attention! Beware of fake websites. Read this before fee payment

JEE Aspirants Attention! Beware of fake websites

The National Testing Agency (NTA) warned Joint Entrance Main Exam (JEE Main 2021) aspirants of fake website of JEE Main 2021 -- jeeguide.co.in. The fake website has duped many students on the pretext of online registration for the entrance examination. NTA released an official notification to alert JEE Mains aspirants wherein it stated, "It is revealed from few complaints received at NTA Helpdesk/Call Centre that some unscrupulous elements have created a fake website with URL: jeeguide.co.in in the name of JEE Mains 2021, through which online applications and fee payments are being solicited for JEE (MAIN) 2021 from interested candidates."

The testing agency has requested the candidates to apply only through the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. It also stated that the NTA will lodge a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Delhi Police against the aforesaid fake website.

The agnecy has also advised students and parents to register a formal complaint with their respective local police station/cyber crime cell and send an email to NTA at grivance@nta.ac.in, as and when they come across such fake websites.

Students and their parents can intimate NTA regarding such fake websites through e-mails at grivance@nta.ac.in.

NTA's official notification on JEE Mains 2021

