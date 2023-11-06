'Elvish Yadav will be punished if...': Haryana CM Khattar reacts to YouTuber's snake venom supply case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Elvish Yadav (L) and Bigg Boss OTT-season 2 winner Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav case: The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, stated that he has no influence on the case proceedings regarding the FIR filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav in the snake venom supply case. He also stressed that the police will act accordingly if Elvish is found guilty.

"The police will take action in the case. We don't have any say in this. If he (Elvish Yadav) is at fault, then he will be punished," said Khattar. Following this incident, Khattar faced intense criticism on social media from users who questioned the Haryana Chief Minister's decision to not felicitate sports icons from the state. An FIR was filed against six people, including Elvish, for allegedly supplying snake venom at a rave party in Noida.

Five, including Elvish, booked

The Noida Police has booked Elvish and arrested five people over the alleged use of snake venom at the rave party. Noida Police officials had said that nine snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 last week for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA).

Speaking to the media, Noida DCP (in-charge), Ram Badan Singh said 20 ml of snake venom was also seized. According to police, Elvish Yadav was not present at the banquet hall in Noida at the time of the incident.

What Elvish Yadav said on the matter?

The YouTuber has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party. Elvish, in a personalized YouTube video on Saturday, denied charges against him, saying that he is ready to surrender if found to be involved in the matter.

"When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) had filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil my name and my family's name by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do this kind of work," Elvish said.

