Elvish Yadav ARRESTED by Kota Police | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has recently been in the news for all the wrong reasons. According to the sources of India TV, the Bigg Boss winner has been taken into custody by Kota Police in Rajasthan. It is reportedly in view of the elections in the state and the police had imposed a blockade in Kota. Elvish was also passing through here during this time. Seeing the blockade, he started running away, after which Suket police of Kota district took him into custody. Earlier it was being said that Elvish was hiding somewhere in Mumbai. His last location was also found in a hotel in Mumbai. However, he left that hotel on Friday afternoon.

Elvish Yadav who is booked for snake venom use

1. An FIR was filed against Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in connection with a rave party in Noida, Sector 49 on Friday.

2. Elvish's five associates have also been taken into custody after the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police conducted a joint raid at the rave party. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Narayan, Ravinath and Jaikaran.

3. In fact, during the police raids, nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered.

4. The FIR, which has been registered under wildlife sections 9,39,49,50, 51 and IPC section 120B, said that the authorities discovered 20 ml of snake venom and a total of nine poisonous snakes in their possession —5 cobras, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, and 1 rat snake.

5. The FIR copy alleged that these individuals were using snakes and snake venom during rave parties. The case was initiated and pursued by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi's NGO.

Later, Elvish Yadav even shared a video statement on Instagram and said that he was ready to cooperate with the police officials. "All the accusations against me are baseless and utterly untrue. There isn't even a shred of truth in any of them. Please refrain from tarnishing my reputation. I am fully prepared to collaborate with the UP Police in their investigation. If even the slightest fraction of these allegations turn out to be accurate, I will take full responsibility".

Also read: Video of Rupali Ganguly attending award event on bike goes viral | Watch

Also read: Revealed: Dishes that were served at Vicky-Katrina, Raghav-Parineeti wedding | Watch video

Latest Entertainment News