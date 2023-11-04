Video of Rupali Ganguly attending award event on bike goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly has gained her stardom through television with her amazing performance as Anupamaa on the show. Celebrities would often arrive in style. One such actress was seen on this award night not in a luxury car but on a scooty. The video is now going viral on social media. In the video, Rupali Ganguly has covered her entire face with a scarf. Only the eyes of the actress were visible.

Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling TV screens by essaying the titular role of Anupamaa. Along with her, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and others. The show has a massive fan following and has been doing well on TRP as well.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of film director Anil Ganguly. The actress began her acting career as a child at the age of seven in her father's film Saaheb in 1985. She made appearances in films including Angaara, and Do Ankhen Barah Hath as a teenager. Ganguly made her breakthrough, after venturing into television with her portrayal of medical intern Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical series Sanjivani in 2002. She received further recognition with her portrayal of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhaiin 2004. She is also a part of many Hindi theatre plays in her career and some of her plays are Oye Ki Girl Hain, Selfie, and Patte Khul Gaye.

Rupali continued to appear in numerous successful television series, notably Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi , following which she took a sabbatical from acting. After a seven-year hiatus, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.

