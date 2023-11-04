Dunki new poster out: Shah Rukh Khan leads the journey for Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki poster.

Shah Rukh Khan who made history in Bollywood with two back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, is all geared up to close 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. The Badshah of Bollywood took to social media to share the new posters of Dunki. Along with the poster he wrote in the caption, "Hum bilkul usi tarah dikh rahe hain jaise Raju sir ne apne "Ullu ke patthon" ko imagine kiya tha...Inke baare mein bahot kuch share karna abhi baaki hai... The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023.

As soon as he shared the poster, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user wrote, "This movie is cinema". Another user wrote, "Presenting the heart and soul of #Dunki, who are on a journey towards their dreams!". "Hattrick of 1000 crores club coming soon", wrote the third user.

The makers had even released the first video unit titled Drop 1 of the upcoming film. Dunki tells the heartwarming tale of of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Touted to be based on real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the screenplay is written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal among others.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan. Directed by Atlee, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, 'Jawan' has proven to be a significant success for Shah Rukh Khan and the Indian film industry as a whole. The star cast also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

