'Sorry to break your hearts guys': Mrunal Thakur debunks wedding rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Made In Heaven 2

Mrunal Thakur, popularly known for her roles in films and television, has been in the news recently for her wedding rumours with a Telugu guy. The 31-year-old actress on Friday took to her Instagram account to deny all rumours and issue clarification on the matter. Reacting to the rumours, the actress in the video said, ''Hi, I am so sorry to break your hearts guys. To all the stylists, designers, and friends, and family, who have been calling me constantly for the past 1 hour when they got to know that I am getting married to some Telugu boy. Umm, I also want to know who this boy at first place. And secondly, sorry. I am so sorry. All these are false rumours and I only got the blessing. It's so funny, I can't even express how funny this rumour is. But having said that, I just couldn't control.''

She then smilingly says ''Marriage will happen, you guys find a guy for me and then inform me later and then send me the location, and venue.''

Watch Mrunal's Instagram video:

Mrunal on work front

The actress was last seen in the comedy-drama flick Aankh Micholi alongside Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and Divya Dutta.

Also Read: 'I regret but..': When Tabu REVEALED real reason behind not getting married and blamed this actor

She has several projects in her kitty as of now including a biographical war film titled Pippa, which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also stars Ishaan Khattar, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli in key roles. It is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

Apart from this, she also has one Telugu language flick titled Hi Nanna. It also features popular actor Nani. It will hit the big screens on December 21.

Latest Entertainment News