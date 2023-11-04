'I regret but..': When Tabu REVEALED real reason behind not getting married and blamed this actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tabu is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, November 4.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, turned 52 today, November 4. The actress is known for her versatile acting in Hindi cinema and has garnered love for her performances in films like Virasat, Andhadhun, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Biwi No 1, among several others. Unlike most actresses in Bollywood, Tabu is still unmarried and she once in an interview revealed the real reason behind it. On the occasion of her birthday, let us take you back at the time when she revealed the reason behind not getting married so far, which involves one popular actor.

Why Tabu is still unmarried?

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror in 2017, the actress spoke talked about the real reason behind remaining unmarried and said, ''Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around, and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.''

Tabu and Ajay's friendship

Tabu and Ajay are one of the best buddies in Bollywood and the films wherein both have worked together clearly showcase their bonding and chemistry on screen.

Some of their films together include Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Vijaypath, Golmaal Again, the Drishyam series, and most recently Bholaa.

Also Read: Video of Deepika, Ranveer vibing on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na' song goes viral | WATCH

The two have even appeared on several chat shows together, and given interviews together.

Here's how Ajay wished Tabu on 52nd birthday

Ajay took to his Instagram handle on Saturday to wish his Bholaa co-star and friend Tabu by sharing an old video of them, taking a car ride together.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's latest Instagram Stories

About the video, he wrote, ''Sometimes behind the wheels, sometimes behind the scenes but it's always an adventure. Happy Birthday Tabu.''

Latest Entertainment News