Video of Deepika, Ranveer vibing on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na' song goes viral | WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with notable guests like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee Kumar, and Mika Singh. However, what's stealing the show on the internet is a video of Ranveer Singh taking charge as the DJ and Deepika Padukone tearing up the dance floor to SRK's tunes. It's a must-watch for Bollywood enthusiasts.

During his stint as DJ, Ranveer vibed on SRK's songs 'Zinda Banda' and 'Chaleya' from Jawan, and 'Lungi Dance' from Chennai Express, and towards the end of the viral video, he can be seen dedicating 'Aana Mera Pyaar Ko' song from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na to Deepika Padukone.

Watch the viral video:

In the video, Ranveer can be seen wearing a white casual shirt and black pants. He also has a microphone in his hands and grooving to the iconic songs alongside Mika Singh.

Ranveer Singh on professional front

He was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. The film performed well at the box office and even garnered good reviews from film critics and the audience.

He will next be seen reprising his 'Simbaa' avatar in Rohit Shetty's upcoming installment of his Cop Universe titled Singham Again. The film will also feature Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

Apart from this, he recently replaced Shah Rukh Khan for the third part in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don. After receiving backlash from SRK's fans, Ranveer took to his Instagram account and wrote, ''My two supernovas, The Big B and SRK, I hope I can make you proud. And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you…in and as…Don.''

