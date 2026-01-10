'When ego takes over...': Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post In her Facebook post, Rohini said “it is shocking when those who owe their identity and existence to a legacy themselves try to wipe out its signs.”

Patna:

Rohini Acharya, without naming anyone, has launched a sharp attack that is being seen as directed at her brother and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. In a strongly worded social media post, she wrote that to destroy a “great legacy,” outsiders are not needed one’s own people are enough.

Her words hinted that ego and wrong advice are pushing some within the family to erase the very identity that gave them recognition.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK)Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya

Warning against ego and misguided decisions

In her Facebook post, Rohini said “it is shocking when those who owe their identity and existence to a legacy themselves try to wipe out its signs.” She warned that “when wisdom is clouded and arrogance takes over, destructive forces begin to control a person’s thinking and judgment.”

Growing churn within Bihar politics

The controversy comes after a major electoral setback for the RJD. The party managed to win only 25 seats out of over 140 contested, as the NDA swept the Bihar Assembly polls with a massive majority. The BJP and JD(U) secured 89 and 85 seats respectively, while the NDA coalition crossed the 200‑seat mark in the 243‑member House.

RJD’s alliance partners also suffered heavy losses, with the Congress securing just six seats and the Left parties barely making an impact. The newly formed Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, failed to open its account.

A day after the RJD's crushing defeat Rohini announced that she is quitting politics and severing ties with her family. In an emotional post, Rohini alleged that she was “abused, humiliated, and even assaulted” by her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, after questioning the leadership over the party’s poor performance.

Acharya described her anguish after being allegedly humiliated, abused, and disowned by her own family. “Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a wife, and a mother was insulted and abused with filthy language. A slipper was raised to hit me. I neither compromised on my self‑respect nor surrendered the truth, and for that, I was disgraced,” she wrote.

Expressing her pain, Rohini said she was forced to leave her weeping parents and siblings behind, stripped of her family and home. “They took away my identity and made me an orphan,” she added, urging others never to endure the path she was forced to walk. “May no household ever have a daughter or sister like Rohini,” she concluded in her emotionally charged note.

She added, “A daughter was forced to leave her crying parents and siblings behind. They took away my home, my rights, my dignity- and made me an orphan.”

She shared that she had been deeply insulted by some family members who mocked her for donating her kidney to her father. “Yesterday, I was abused and called ‘dirty.’ They said I gave my father a dirty kidney and took crores of rupees for it. They claimed I donated it only to get a political ticket,” she wrote, describing her humiliation.

Rohini further appealed to all daughters and sisters not to make the kind of sacrifice she made.

“I want to tell every daughter and sister- especially those who are married- that if your family has a son or brother, never try to save your father yourself. Let them or someone else do it,” she wrote. “I committed a grave mistake by stepping forward. I should have stayed focused on my children, my husband, and my home. I donated the kidney out of love for my father, my God- and today, that same act has been labeled as dirty.”

Speaking to reporters later, Rohini confirmed that her announcement was not made in haste. “You can ask Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. I have no family left,” she said.

Rohini claimed that RJD’s senior leadership was unwilling to accept responsibility for the party’s heavy losses. “When I named Sanjay Yadav and others for the defeat, I was abused, thrown out, and assaulted. They don’t want to be held accountable,” she alleged.