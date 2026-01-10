Sunil Gavaskar joins Jemimah Rodrigues for much-awaited duet, gifts her special guitar | Watch Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently went viral after he gifted star india women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues with a special customised guitar and sang with her ahead of the WPL 2026 season as well.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar caught all the headlines recently. The former batter gifted a special guitar in the shape of a bat to star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues. Gavaskar presented Jemimah with the customised guitar before sitting down to jam with her.

It is interesting to note that the jam session between Jemimah and Sunil Gavaskar took place on the eve of the WPL (Women’s Premier League). In the clip that has been going viral all over social media, Rodrigues was ecstatic after receiving the custom guitar.

Notably, the meeting originated from Gavaskar stating that if India went on to win the World Cup, he would jam alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. In the clip, the duo can be seen singing the song ‘yeh dosti’ sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.

"Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever. This was a special one,” Jemimah Rodrigues captioned the post on Instagram.

Jemimah Rodrigues set to lead Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026

Speaking of Jemimah, the star batter will be in action with the WPL underway. Ahead of the fourth edition of the competition, Rodrigues was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals women. The side after losing three consecutive finals will hope for a different result in 2026.

Notably, Delhi Capitals kick off their WPL campaign by taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians. The two sides will lock horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on January 10.

Mumbai Indians have already played a game in the tournament, as they lost the season opener to the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Nadine de Klerk's all-round performance saw RCB register a thrilling victory in the game.

Also Read: