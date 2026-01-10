PV Sindhu's Malaysia Open campaign comes to an end, loses semi-final clash to Wang Zhiyi Star India shuttler PV Sindhu faced a defeat in the semi-final of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2025. She faced a defeat against China's Wang Zhiyi as the Indian star's campaign came to an end on a disappointing note.

Star Indian badminton star PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open 2025. Taking on China’s Wang Zhiyi in the semi-final of the competition. It is interesting to note that Wang Zhiyi is ranked world number two, and she dominated the clash throughout, defeating Sindhu in the clash.

Notably, Zhiyi handed Sindhu a 16-21, 15-21 loss. It is also worth noting that this was PV Sindhu’s first game since a foot injury that kept her on the sidelines since October last year. Sindhu had an 11-6 lead in the second game, which she let slip and saw her ultimately lose the game as well.

The star Indian shuttler had put in some good showings in the tournament so far, but her loss in the semi-final brought the curtains down on the Indian contingent in the Malaysia Open as well.

Sindhu had defeated SY Sung in the round of 64 by 21-13 and 22-20. She breezed past T. Miyazaki in the round of 32 by 21-8 and 21-13 and had defeated Yamaguchi in the quarter-final before she came face to face with Wang Zhiyi in the semi-final of the competition.

Wang set to take on SY An in the final

It is worth noting that Wang Zhiyi has her final set. The world number two will take on South Korea’s SY An in the summit clash of the tournament. The two stars will lock horns on December 11.

After some brilliant performances on her back in the tournament, Zhiyi will hope for more of the same in the summit clash. As she looks to get her hands on the Malaysia Open title after defeating PV Sindhu in the semi-final, she will look to carry the momentum.

