Earthquake hits Ladakh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in Ladakh at 11.04 pm Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.   

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2021 23:39 IST
No immediate casualty or damage was reported. 

