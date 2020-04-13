Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, second in 24 hours

Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday felt mild tremors again, a day after 3.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the national capital region. (Representational image)

A mild earthquake jolted Delhi and nearby region once again on Monday, almost 24 hours later a 3.5 quake rocked the national capital on Sunday evening. According to PTI, the magnitude of today's quake was recorded at 2.7. So far, no loss of any life or property has been reported yet. Generally, a region that has been struck by quake witnesses mild aftershocks for a day or two. On Sunday, the tremors were felt at around 5.45 pm and lasted for 3-4 seconds. The tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad. In some areas of Delhi-NCR, people rushed into the balconies of their homes and even rushed outside.

Sunday's quake epicentre was in Wazirabad in northeast Delhi at the depth of 8 km, said JL Gautam, head (operations) at NCS. Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones. It is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of an earthquake. The city, however, feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 had hit the national capital in 2004. Another quake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded in the city in 2001, according to official data. In Delhi's adjoining western Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr had recorded an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on October 10, 1956, while Mordabad registered a 5.8 magnitude quake on August 15, 1966.

As the tremors were felt, many people rushed out of their homes to seek refuge in open. "Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. S Damle, a resident of East Delhi said, "I felt my chair shaking and there was a loud rumbling sound. It was really frightening."

"We were watching TV and suddenly felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbours had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house," said Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar 1.

People have been staying at home due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(With inputs from PTI)

