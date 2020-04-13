Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Noida: 2 discharged from hospital test positive again (Representational image)

Two people, who were discharged from a hospital in Noida last week after testing negative for coronavirus, have been readmitted to the hospital after a third test showed positive results. The patients who were at Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) tested negative twice in a span of 24 hours. When they were being discharged on Friday, another sample was taken for tests as reported by NDTV. The samples turned out to be positive.

According to officials, a detailed report will be sent to the centre after the doctors investigate.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, of which Noida is a part, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Uttar Pradesh has so far seen 483 cases of coronavirus, including five deaths.

India coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 9000-mark taking positive cases toll to 9,152 including 308 deaths while 857 have recovered. The 9,152 figure includes 7987 active cases, 856 cured/discharged/migrated and 308 deaths, according to the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country saw 35 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

