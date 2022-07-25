Droupadi Murmu becomes India's 15th President, first tribal leader to hold office

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India, first tribal woman holds post

Droupadi Murmu news: Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday, and the oath was administered to her by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in the Central Hall of Parliament. She defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also accompanied her.

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Here are some top quotes by the President:

"I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence" "Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country" "My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams" "It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post" "We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India" "It is satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals- can see me as their reflection."

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value of 6,76,803 while her opponent Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value of 3,80,177. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18. Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

