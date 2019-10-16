BSF on alert as another Pakistani drone enters Punjab village

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Third Pakistani drone spotted over Punjab

In yet another incident of a Pakistani drone crossing over the Indian border, a drone was spotted by locals in Punjab's Ferozepur Monday night. According to what the locals said, the drone crossed from Pakistan and entered the Indian airspace, up to about one kilometre.

Some eyewitness said the drone was flying high near the BSF HK Tower and over paddy fields along Sutlej. Later it crossed the border and could not be spotted again.

Earlier, three drones from Pakistan were spotted in the same week.

Punjab Police have already launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border by the two drones recovered near the India-Pakistan border over the last around one month.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given green signal to the Border Security Force (BSF) to use anti-drone technology. This comes as a big nod by the government in wake of recent spurt of UAVs being spotted across the India-Pakistan international border.

The BSF can now procure the anti-drone technology to detect and effectively engage rogue drones.

