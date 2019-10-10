BSF spots Pakistani drone over Punjab village, third sighting this week

Image Source : PTI Third drone spotted on border

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted a drone in Hussainiwala village of Punjab for the 3rd time in a week. The drone, which had entered from the Pakistan side, was spotted in Ferozepur district of Punjab at nearly 7:15 pm, first by the security personnel and later by locals.

Two drones were spotted earlier in Hazarasingh Wala village at 7.20 p.m. and in Tendiwala village at 10.10 p.m.

Earlier, the sighting of a Pakistani drone was observed thrice in the same area on Monday night.

Punjab Police have already launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border by the two drones recovered near the India-Pakistan border over the last around one month.

Police teams are also on the job to ascertain the links of the terror groups involved in sending these drones from Pakistan, said a police spokesperson on September 27, clarifying that so far only two such drones had been recovered -- one last month and the second in a burnt condition three days ago in Jhabal town in Tarn Taran district.

Investigations so far suggest that several Pakistan-based terrorist groups were engaged in smuggling weapons into India since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir.

Both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the Pakistan ISI, and the State-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

