2,500 miscreants with criminal records identified through FRS system at Jantar Mantar, 15 FIRs registered

New Delhi:

Amid ongoing protests by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, a significant revelation has emerged via the Facial Recognition System (FRS) deployed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar, police sources said on Saturday. According to Delhi Police, over 2,500 individuals with criminal backgrounds were present at Jantar Mantar and these criminals are infiltrating the crowd to target the police.

FRS system deployed at Jantar Mantar after violence on July 20

They are attacking using sharp-edged weapons. It should be noted that Delhi Police had deployed the FRS system at Jantar Mantar following the violence on July 20. Over 2,500 miscreants were detected over the past three days—July 21, 22, and 23 and Delhi Police has registered a total of 15 FIRs so far.

The surveillance system, they said, is not meant for ordinary protesters, but to identify wanted criminals, absconders, history-sheeters and "Bad Characters" (BCs) who may try to infiltrate the protest and disturb law and order.

Four FRS units have been installed at key entry and exit points

Four FRS units have been installed at key entry and exit points around the protest venue and are linked to the Delhi Police database. The system is being monitored in real time by police officers, enabling them to instantly verify the identity of any wanted criminal or habitual offender whose details already exist in police records.

"The technology has so far helped identify over 2,500 persons with criminal antecedents. It acts as a strong deterrent and allows us to keep a close watch on those who may attempt to misuse the protest to create law and order problems," a police source said.

FRS comprises high-resolution cameras capable of capturing facial images even from a distance

According to a senior police officer, the FRS comprises high-resolution cameras capable of capturing facial images even from a distance. "Once a face is captured, it is matched with the Delhi Police database within seconds. If a wanted or absconding accused is detected, the concerned police unit is immediately alerted so that necessary legal action can be taken without delay," he said.

Police said the technology also helps identify habitual offenders who have repeatedly figured in criminal cases and are listed as "Bad Characters" in Delhi Police records. "The deployment serves both preventive and investigative purposes.It enables us to detect anti-social elements at the earliest and strengthens security arrangements without causing inconvenience to ordinary protesters," another officer said.

This is not the first time Delhi Police has deployed FRS cameras. The force has installed the system across the city during Republic Day, Independence Day, Holi, Diwali, Eid, Ramlila celebrations and several other major events as part of its security arrangements.

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