18 Delhi metro stations to remain closed today amid CJP protests; check list

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced closure of 18 metro stations from today, July 25. "Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 7:30 AM tomorrow (25th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat," DMRC in a post on X.

Here's the list of 18 metro stations that will remain closed from today

Lok Kalyan Marg Rajiv Chowk Patel Chowk Ramakrishna Ashram Marg Barakhambha Road Supreme Court Seva Teerth Janpath Mandi House Central Secretariat ITO Delhi Gate Indraprastha Khan Market Jor Bagh Shivaji Stadium Jhandewalan New Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, seventeen metro stations were closed for the third consecutive day, the stations are - Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan.

The very same stations remained closed for prolonged periods on Wednesday and Thursday due to security arrangements linked to the protest, causing inconvenience to office-goers, students and other commuters in central Delhi.

On Thursday, entry gates of three stations - Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Rajiv Chowk - were opened late evening after around 14 hours of closure, while remaining stations remained closed. Many passengers had to alter their travel plans, switch to alternate routes or rely on road transport amid heavy traffic congestion.

Earlier, five metro stations - Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth -were closed for several hours on Monday as security was tightened in view of the protest. The repeated closures have disrupted daily commuting in the capital's central districts, with traffic restrictions around Janpath, Jantar Mantar and adjoining areas adding to delays during peak hours.

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New Delhi metro station closed amid protest by CJP, interchange facility also suspended