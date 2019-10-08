Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Punjab: BSF on alert after Pakistani drone enters Indian border; search underway

Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert after Pakistani drone was spotted near the Punjab border on Monday night. According to reports, the drone was spotted flying near HK Tower, a check post on the Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, Punjab. The drone was sighted five times flying near the Indo-Pakistan border and also crossed the Indian border once.

BSF sources: BSF (Border Security Force) personnel at Firozpur Hussainwala border post spotted a drone last night entering from Pakistan's side to India's side. A search operation is on after BSF informed Punjab Police. The local police is investigating the matter. pic.twitter.com/9fDHA2v9wg — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2019

The Pakistani drone was seen flying from the other side of the border from 10 pm to 10.40 pm and then again at 12.25 am when it crossed the Indian border after which BSF jawans alerted senior officials.

A joint search operation by BSF and Punjab Police, along with other intelligence agencies, is underway since Tuesday morning. The operations have been launched to find drone if Pakistani terror groups have sent caches of drugs or ammunition via it.

Earlier, last month, two Pakistani drones were recovered from near Indo-Pak border in Punjab after which the Punjab Police had launched elaborate investigations to account for the weapons consignments apparently smuggled into India from across the border via drone.

Investigations so far had suggested that several Pak-based terrorist groups were engaged in smuggling weapons into India since August, post the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and both the recovered drones were apparently sent by different terror groups, linked with the Pakistan ISI and the State-sponsored Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command.

