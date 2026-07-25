Amarnath Yatra resumes after six-day suspension due to inclement weather conditions

Jammu:

The annual Amarnath Yatra has resumed from Jammu on Saturday after remaining suspended for six days due to heavy rainfall and deteriorating weather conditions. A fresh batch of over 6,000 pilgrims left for Baltal base camp in Kashmir Valley, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The 18th batch comprising 6,269 pilgrims including 1470 women, 25 children and 54 Sadhus departed in a convoy of 223 vehicles under tight security arrangements at about 2.40 am for the Baltal base camp, as per reports quoting officials. No convoy was dispatched for the Pahalgam route, they said.

The Yatra was earlier suspended on July 19 from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes following persistent rainfall and adverse weather conditions across the valley. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar base camp on July 2, a day before the start of the annual pilgrimage in the valley. Till now, more than 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

Routes details for pilgrims

Pilgrims will be able to travel to the holy cave shrine through two routes. The traditional path, which begins from Nunwan in Pahalgam, stretches about 48 kilometres and passes through Anantnag district. The second option is a shorter but steeper 14-kilometre route from Baltal in Ganderbal district.

Every year, the sacred journey to the Amarnath cave shrine draws thousands of pilgrims, reflecting deep-rooted faith and spiritual devotion. With anticipation already building, authorities are gearing up to ensure smooth conduct of the yatra amid heightened enthusiasm and religious fervour.



Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended

The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended since July 19 across Jammu and Kashmir due to adverse weather conditions. "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims," the official said.

Pilgrims are requested to remain updated through official communication channels for the latest information regarding the resumption of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, the official added.

-With PTI Inputs.

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Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended from July 19 due to bad weather forecast