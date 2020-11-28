Image Source : INDIA TV Dr. Nand Lal Thakur elected as Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi

Dr. Nand Lal Thakur, General Council member from Himachal Pradesh, unanimously elected as the Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.

Lalit Kala Akademi National Academy of Arts, an autonomous organisation of Ministry of Culture, Government of India held its General Council Meeting at India International Centre in New Delhi on November 26, 2020. In the meeting, the election-selection process of several Governing members was undertaken.

The members were elected under the supervision of the Election Officer Dr. Ram Samujh, IRS (Retd).

Dr Uttam Pacharne, Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi has said "I thank the respected General Council members for the smooth functioning of the meeting and passing resolutions unanimously. It is an ample proof of the cultural unity of the Indian artistic community as well as their faith in the policies of government to promote art and culture."

"First time in the history of Akademi, members showed unanimity in almost all the decisions, including the formation of committees, which is a sign of goodwill towards the herculean effort of the Akademi to create consensus among the Art fraternity," he added.

"The Akademi is grateful to Hon'ble Culture minister Sh Prahlad Singh Patel for his dynamic leadership and his vision and dedication in the field of art and culture. I believe that all the respected General Council Members shall strive to continue the spirit of cooperation in the Akademi's future endeavours." he further said.

Shri Suman Majumdar (Tripura), Dr. Richa Kamboj (Uttarkhand), Shri Kishore Kumar Das (Assam), Dr Sunil Kumar Viswarkarma (Uttar Pradesh), Shri C.S. Krishna Setty (Karnataka), Shri Ankush Kumar Dewangan (Chhattisgarh), Mrs Gita Hudson (Tamil Nadu), Mrs Nirupama Tank (Gujarat), Mr Maruti Baburao Shilke (Maharashtra) were elected as Members of the Executive Board.

The Finance Committee got three new members Shri C.S. Krishna Setty, Shri Suman Majumdar, Dr Sonali Sarnobat.

