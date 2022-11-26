Sunday, November 27, 2022
     
Dr Ambedkar's statue unveiled in Chennai Custom House

PTI Reported By: PTI Chennai Published on: November 26, 2022 23:36 IST
Image Source : PTI Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

A life-size statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was unveiled at the Custom House campus here on Saturday by a top official as part of the Constitution Day celebrations.

Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Zone, M V S Choudary unveiled the statue and he and Principal Commissioner of Customs (Chennai General Commissionerate), G Ravindranath spoke on the salient features of the Constitution, a press release said.

The celebration was marked by the enthusiastic participation of the Customs staff and floral tributes were paid to the architect of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar, the release added. Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. 

ALSO READ | Delhi to replace word 'Harijan' with 'Dr Ambedkar' in names of colonies, streets

