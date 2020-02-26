After mega successful two-day visit, US President Donald Trump returns home

Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump with his wife Melania and PM Narendra Modi prior to the meeting in Hyderabad House.

It was a day to get to business after his first day was spent marvelling at the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal, among other things. But US President Donald Trump along with his daughter Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had a few people to call on Tuesday. Hours before his scheduled bi-lateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump along with Melania, met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Donald Trump was accorded a guard-of-honour in the ceremonial reception held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Where Monday was the time to appreciate the beauty of the Taj Mahal, Tuesday, for Donald Trump was the day to visit the place that has come to symbolise Peace, Truth and non-violence. Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited Raj Ghat, the resting place of Father-of-the-Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Both of them spent some contemplative time there and planted a tree.

"The American people stand strong with a sovereign and wonderful India -The vision of the great Mahatma -- This is a tremendous honour!" Trump wrote in the visitors book at Rajghat. The first lady also signed the message.

It was then time for the first couple to head to Hyderabad House in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi for a bilateral meet. It was here that President Trump got busy in rounds of discussions with PM Modi while Melania Trump visited Sarvoday Co-ed School in Delhi.

Post trump-Modi talks, India and the US on finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion, and signed three MoUs, including one in energy sector, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the two countries have decided to take Indo-US ties to comprehensive global partnership level.

Both PM Modi and President Donald Trump addressed a joint press conference after that

Trump announced that the two countries have finalised defence deals worth USD 3 billion and asserted that their focus was on having a comprehensive trade deal.

The relations between the two countries have never been as good as they are now, Trump said, adding that the countries have made "wonderful deal".

In his brief remarks at the start of official talks, Modi said "Defence cooperation between two countries is reflective of rising strategic partnership between India and US. We also agreed on new mechanism to contain drug trafficking" the Prime Minister said.

While President Trump was busy in arduous series of negotiations, US First Lady Melania Trump mingled with children of Sarvodaya High School who gave her a very warm welcome.

She even attended a 'Happiness Class' as a teacher interacted with students. Ivanka Trump sat inside a classroom amid children

Melania was welcomed with a traditional 'Tilak'.

She enjoyed the cultural programs in which schoolkids performed. The kids even gifted her a Madhubani painting.

Melania Trump with the school kids

She said she was inspired by the curriculum, noting it has set a "healthy and positive" example for educators.

Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed Melania as she arrived at the Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh.

The school was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school. A student band welcomed the First Lady by playing bagpipes.

Trump met India Inc leaders at a high-profile CEO round-table which included captains of the Indian industry such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Trump reassured that regulations "will only get better" for investment in the US.

The Indian industry leaders apprised the US President of their ongoing respective businesses and investments in the country.

"I want to thank you all. Congratulations on your success. Hope you come to the United States and invest more billions because I view it not as billions, I view it as jobs. We have great people...," he told the gathering.

Donald Trump addressed media in evening and answered question on wide range of issues like terrorism, trade among others. While asserting that Pakistan must end terrorism emanating from its soil, Donald Trump said that the US was willing to mediate between India and Pakistan.

In the evening, it was time to attend a special dinner banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind who received him at Rashtrapati Bhavan grounds along with wife Savita.

Trump interacted with many dignitaries at the dinner meet. Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV was one of those who attended and interacted with Donald Trump.

It must have quite a task for Donald Trump to visit India as US Presidential Elections are just around the corner. But he sounded confident all through and took a flight home late on Tuesday.

