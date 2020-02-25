Donald Trump on anti-CAA violence: 'Heard about individual attacks but didn't discuss, it is up to India'

Responding to a question on anti-CAA violence, US President Donald Trump Tuesday said he did not discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "it is up to India." Trump said he discussed the issue of religious freedom with Modi during his comprehensive talks and that the Indian leader wants people to have this freedom.

"PM said he wants people to have religious freedom. I heard about individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," Trump told reporters in New Delhi today. If you look back India has worked hard for religious freedom, he added.

Trump also described Modi as a "terrific" leader and India as a "tremendous country".