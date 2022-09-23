Friday, September 23, 2022
     
Dog attack: Pitbull bites cow in UP's Kanpur

Dog attack: The owner of the cow rescued the animal after repeatedly hitting the Pitbull with a stick.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kanpur Published on: September 23, 2022 8:27 IST
Image Source : ANI. In another dog attack, Pitbull bites cow in Kanpur.

Highlights

  • A Pitbull dog has now attacked a cow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur
  • Now, the municipal authorities have asked the dog owner to show the dog's licence
  • A viral video on the social media shows a dog attacking a cow in Sarsaiah Ghat area

Dog attack: A Pitbull dog has now attacked a cow in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur following which the municipal authorities have asked the dog owner to show the dog's licence.

A viral video on the social media shows a dog attacking a cow in Sarsaiah Ghat area. The ferocious dog is seen clinging to the cow's jaw.

The owner of the cow rescued the animal after repeatedly hitting the Pitbull with a stick.

Later, as the video went viral, the municipal authorities seized the dog and put it in a cage while the cow that suffered a serious injury in the jaw, was sent to a veterinary hospital.

The Pitbull owner Goldie Mishra has been asked to show the dog's licence.

Incidentally, the Pitbull had attacked another person in the same locality a week ago.

It may be recalled that nearly half a dozen persons have been attacked by Pitbull dogs in different incidents over the past two months. An elderly lady succumbed to injuries in Lucknow in the month of July.

(With agencies inputs) 

ALSO READ: Stray dog menace Kerala: 'Can't be solved by killing dogs', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

ALSO READ: Jodhpur doctor booked after brutally dragging a dog chained with his car around the city | Watch

