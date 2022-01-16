Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand sent to 14-day judicial custody in 'Dharma Sansad' case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttarakhand | Police disperse supporters of religious leader Yati Narsinghanand gathered outside Haridwar Police Station following his arrest

Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand who was arrested yesterday in the Dharma Sansad case of Haridwar has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. He is the second person to be arrested for Haridwar's 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case. The event called for 'genocide' of Muslims and as per reports, Yati Narsinghanand was part of it. Earlier, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi was arrested in the matter. He was the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board.

Narsinghanand was arrested by the Nagar Kotwali police. Along with him, several other religious leaders reportedly used inflammatory language against Muslims and called for their 'genocide' at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

A case was registered against Yeti Narsinganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

