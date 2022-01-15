Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand arrested in 'Dharma Sansad' hate speech case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dehradun: People from the Muslim community stage a protest at the police headquarters against the hate speeches made at Haridwar Dharm Sansad, in Dehradun, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Yati Narsinghanand, a religious leader became the second person to be arrested for Haridwar's 'Dharm Sansad' hate speech case. The event called for 'genocide' of Muslims and as per reports, Yati Narsinghanand was part of it. Earlier, Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi was arrested in the matter. He was the former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board.

On Friday, a letter was sent to the Attorney General of India KK Venugopal seeking consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Narsinghanand over his recent remarks against the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India.

"Yati Narsinghanand has been arrested today, in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women. He has 2-3 cases registered against him", said CO City, Haridwar

Yati Narsinghanand was already part of the FIR registered in the matter, alongside Sagar Sindhuraj. After Rizvi was "expelled" from Islam, the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson converted to Hinduism last month.

On January 12, the SC had issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking an independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharm Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against the minority community.

