Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Polls: Who will benefit from the split of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra?

Desh Ki Awaaz Opinion Polls: The recent political crisis in Maharashtra sent a surprising wave across the country, as the Shiv Sena split into two factions, eventually coming for the CM chair. Now, in a survey taken by India TV, voters have said after Eknath Shinde had become Chief Minister of the state, most would choose BJP.

Here is what the survey shows about Maharashtra if the Lok Sabha elections take place today:

India TV's poll surveys show that BJP will win in the polls if they happened today when compared to the 2019 polls. The party had bagged 28 per cent of votes in the past election and now is projected to win 35 per cent. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena's vote share came down from 17 per cent to 7 per cent. At the same time, Shinde's faction, who left Uddhav's side, is the choice of 16 per cent of the people. If elections are held today, Pawar's party can get 17 per cent votes from 16 per cent. At the same time, Rahul's Congress may come down from 16 per cent to 12 per cent.

Huge advantage for BJP in seats

If the Lok Sabha elections are held today, BJP can bag 26 Lok Sabha seats out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. In the last elections, BJP got 23 seats. At the same time, after the separation of Shiv Sena, Uddhav can get 3 seats, while Eknath Shinde's faction can get 11 seats. Sharad Pawar's NCP can win 6 seats, whereas in 2019 it got 4 seats. At the same time, the vote share of the Congress led by Rahul may be falling, but it can win 2 seats as compared to winning only 1 seat in 2019.

Percentage of votes

Modi's NDA - 48%

Sharad Pawar -21%

Rahul Gandhi - 17%

Raj Thackeray - 14%

What Eknath Shinde told India TV

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Eknath Shinde sang praises of PM Mofi and said that the NDA government worked hard for the development in the past 8 years.

"Removal of Article 370 is a historic work. Balasaheb Thackeray also wanted Article 370 to be removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Had Balasaheb been there today, he would have been happy with the work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi has provided electricity, water and gas to every household in the country. The country's pride has increased during the rule of PM Modi in the last 8 years," the CM said.

