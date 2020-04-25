Delivering hope: India Post is turning out to be the lifeline during lockdown

It wouldn't be an understatement to call India Post a lifesaver amid these grim times when India is battling the coronavirus crisis. It has been delivering COVID-19 test kits, ventilators, masks, and medicines to far-flung places.

The red mail vans, which are used for delivering parcels within the city limits, have now become the mode of transport to faraway locations during the nationwide lockdown, with no trains and flights in operation. Last weekend, a COVID-19 kit consignment packed in dry ice arrived from Delhi for delivery to hospitals in Ranchi.

No doubt, the network also earned praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded their efforts in these testing times.

Kudos to the @IndiaPostOffice Network, our hardworking postmen for their stupendous efforts in assisting people during this time. https://t.co/fN9aMQdEXX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020

India Post boasts of the largest postal network in the world with more than 1.56 lakh post offices, of which 1.41 lakh are in rural areas. Over 1,000 elderly people of Kolkata and five districts of south Bengal received pension at their doorstep, thanks to the efforts of the India Post.

Payments to the tune of more than Rs 90 lakh have been made to these people of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Birbhum. Apart from bringing pension, employees of the postal department have disbursed Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) payments to around 10,000 beneficiaries, including women and BPL family members, of various government schemes during the past two weeks.

From doorstep delivery of

Essentials,Financial transactions,

Medical equipments etc to ensuring food and ration for the needy.



During Lockdown @IndiaPostOffice is delivering Hope, Assurance & Happiness to citizens through its services. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/xz0iMITHTX — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 25, 2020

These payments are being made by accessing their accounts in other banks through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by using Micro ATM devices of the IPPB.

The India Post has also entered into a tie-up with the Newtown Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) for delivering medicines to senior citizens and sick people at their doorsteps free of cost, he said.

Under this initiative, services were started in areas under East Kolkata Division like New Town, Salt Lake and Rajarhat from April 20, Kumar said.

The East Kolkata Division has also opened a facility of receiving medical supply requisition for senior citizens and sick people of these areas over Whatsapp (6292132450).

