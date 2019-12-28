Delhi temperature 10 degrees below normal, immediate respite unlikely

Image Source : AP (FILE) Delhi temperature has plummeted considerably amid severe cold wave conditions prevalent across North India

Delhi temperature: North India continues to be in grips of a cold wave that has sent the mercury plummeting across the region. Right in the winter's clutches is the national capital New Delhi. The chill is proving to be a bit much for Delhiites who are normally used to cold weather. The temperature in Delhi was a whopping 10 degrees below normal. On Saturday, the maximum temperature at Palam in New Delhi was 11 degree Celsius while the minimum was 3-degree Celsius. India Meteorological Department has said on its website that maximum temperature at Palam was 10 degrees below normal while minimum temperature was 4 degrees below normal. Palam falls in Southwest Delhi.

The situation is somewhat similar across the city. At Safdarjang, the maximum temperature was 13.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was at 2.4 degree Celsius. Both numbers were 7 and 5 degrees below normal respectively.

According to India Meteorological Department, Delhiites are unlikely to get much respite from the biting cold in next seven days. Temperature at Palam is expected to hover around 10 degree Celsius.

Similar condition is expected to be at Safdarjang if a degree lower

India Meteorological Department on Friday, said that cold winds flowing toward North-West have helped a "severe cold wave" to cover Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi

"Due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favorable meteorological conditions, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have developed," IMD said in its release.

For Delhi, the IMD predicted that Sunday (December 29) may bring along dense fog in the morning and late night hours.

Weather was dry over Uttar Pradesh while cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at most places over the state on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

Cold wave condition were prevalent at isolated places over the state, it said.

Moderate to dense fog occurred at many places with very dense fog occurring at isolated places over the state, the department said.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state on December 29 (Sunday) while dense to very dense fog is very likely at many places over the state on Sunday, it said.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at few places over the state on December 30 and December 31, the department stated.

