Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates India's first smog tower in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the country's first smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. The tower will purify 1,000 cubic metres of air per second within a radius of around 1 km.

"The tower has been set up as a pilot project and initial trends will be available within a month. If the pilot project is successful, more smog towers will be installed," he told reporters after inaugurating the smog tower.

He said that a study will be undertaken by experts to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower. A control room has been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower. Based on the results, the government will take a decision on installing more towers.

The Delhi government in October last year granted approval for the 20-metre-long structure which will improve air quality. The tower, built at a cost of Rs 20 crore, has been funded by the Delhi government.

A smog tower is basically a structure designed to work as a large-scale air purifier to curb air pollution particles. Notably, Delhi is one of the most polluted cities across the country. The city witnesses a major fall in its air quality during winter.

