Delhi: Centre orders CBI inquiry in 1000 low-floor buses purchase by Kejriwal govt; AAP responds

The Home Ministry has ordered a CBI inquiry into procurement of 1000 low-floor buses by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi. Alleging a scam involving crores by the Delhi Transport Corporation, BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta had approached the L-G for an inquiry committee to be set up. L-G Anil Baijal had then referred the case to the Home Ministry.

Terming this as harassment, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government slamming the Home Ministry's order for a CBI inquiry and said that there is no truth in these allegations. "There is absolutely no truth to these allegations. A committee was already set up to investigate the matter thoroughly, which gave a clean chit. It is a politically motivated conspiracy against the AAP."

"The BJP wants to prevent the people of Delhi from getting new buses. In the past as well the Centre Government has tried to harass the Delhi Government using the CBI, but not even once has their attempt been successful because there has never been any truth to any of their allegations. The Delhi Government does not believe in the politics of slander, it only believes in Good Governance and is committed to delivering upon its promise."

At present, there are 6,693 buses in Delhi -- 3,760 DTC and 2,933 cluster buses. The last purchase of new buses by the DTC was made in 2008.

The AAP government and the Centre have been time and again at the loggerheads over various issues. From doorstep ration delivery scheme to appointment of lawyers in the Republic Day farmers protest case, the Centre and the AAP government has always locked horns.

