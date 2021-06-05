Delhi government claims its doorstep delivery of ration scheme stalled, Centre replies

Image Source : AP Centre said that Delhi Government has been lifting all its quota of NFSA

Hitting back at the AAP-led Delhi government, the Centre on Saturday rubbished the former’s claim that it has ‘stalled’ its ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that would have benefitted 72 lakh ration card holders in the national capital.

In its reply, the Centre said, “Government of India has NOT asked Delhi Government to not to distribute the ration the way they want. They can do so under any other scheme .The GOI will provide additional ration for the same, as per notified rates. Where is the issue?”

It also asked that why is the Arvind Kejriwal government insisting to disrupt an existing ‘Pan Indian Scheme’ under National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Stating the fact, the Centre said that Delhi Government has been lifting all its quota of NFSA - 37400 MT of grains and has distributed 90 per cent of the same.

It said, as far as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is concerned, the Delhi Government has lifted 63,200 MT of ration, which is 176 per cent of its allocation for May. The AAP government have distributed 73 per cent as well, it said.

Sources privy to the development, however, claimed the lieutenant governor has not rejected the proposal as was being "portrayed" by the Delhi government.

"The file related to the notification of the scheme, proposed to be implemented through private vendors, has been returned for reconsideration to the chief minister by the LG," they said.

The Delhi government was all set to launch the doorstep delivery of ration scheme within one to two days, benefiting 72 lakh poor beneficiaries, said the CMO statement.

It claimed that after accepting all suggestions of the Centre, the Delhi government had sent the file for final approval and immediate rollout of the scheme to the LG on May 24 which was returned by him "rejecting" the scheme.

Earlier, the name of the scheme -- 'Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' -- was dropped by the Delhi government on the objection raised by the Centre.

