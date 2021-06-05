Centre stops Delhi's ration home delivery scheme again, says AAP didn't take approval

Image Source : PTI The scheme was earlier called 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' but was red-flagged by the Centre

The Centre has blocked Arvind Kejriwal-led government's plans to launch the doorstep delivery of rations scheme in the national capital and said that it didn't take approval for its pet project. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Centre has blocked this scheme.

Notably, the scheme which was supposed to kick off next week, would have provided ration to 72 lakh families.

Flagging several concerns, the Centre said that it could result in ration card holders buying grains and other necessities at a higher rate than what is fixed under a central law.

According to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the scheme could also make it difficult for recipients of the subsidies to relocate and stall a shift towards biometric verification of beneficiaries.

The Delhi government had cleared the proposal to allow home delivery of rations to all cardholders of the capital last year in July to implement one of the major promises made by ruling Aam Admi Party in the run-up to the assembly polls held in February.

The scheme was earlier called 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' but was red-flagged by the Centre, forcing AAP to drop the name.

