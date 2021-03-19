'Why is Modi Govt against ending ration mafia?': AAP slams Centre's move to stop flagship scheme

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced the flagship ration delivery scheme in his Republic Day speech.

A fresh round of duel is brewing between the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Centre over doorstep ration delivery scheme in Delhi. The Centre on Friday stopped Kejriwal government's flagship scheme just days before the roll out.

The Centre said that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) so no changes should be made to it. The Food Ministry said the subsidised food grain under NFSA cannot be used for any state-specific scheme with new name.

Miffed at the Centre's move, the ruling AAP accused the government of helping the 'ration mafia'.

"Centre stops Doorstep Delivery of Ration Scheme! Kejriwal Govt's Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana was scheduled to be launched on 25th March '21. Why is Modi Govt against ending Ration Mafia?" AAP tweeted.

The 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' for doorstep delivery of rations was scheduled to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 25.

As per Delhi government officials, the scheme would have initially involved 100 households in Seemapuri.

In his Republic Day address, Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of rations would be a revolutionary step in changing the public distribution system.

Under the notified scheme, each eligible household will be delivered rations, including properly packaged wheat, flour and rice, after biometric verification.

