Delhi: Massive fire in nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital

A massive fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon due to a short-circuit.

New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2021 15:09 IST
Image Source : ANI

A massive fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon due to a short-circuit. Fire engines were rushed to the hospital to battle the blaze.

No injury has been reported. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hospital. It was doused shortly.

Safdarjung Hospital is one of the biggest government hospitals in the capital.

 

More details awaited

 

