Image Source : ANI Delhi: Massive fire in nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital

A massive fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday afternoon due to a short-circuit. Fire engines were rushed to the hospital to battle the blaze.

Delhi: Fire broke out in the nursing room of Safdarjung Hospital due to a short-circuit earlier this afternoon. It was doused shortly. pic.twitter.com/K6AW59pfGW — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

No injury has been reported. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hospital. It was doused shortly.

Safdarjung Hospital is one of the biggest government hospitals in the capital.

More details awaited

Latest India News