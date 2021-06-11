Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Delhi reports 238 new COVID cases, positivity rate dips to 0.31%.

Delhi recorded as many as 238 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached 14,30,671, while the death toll mounted to 24,772.

While the positivity rate- the proportion of samples tested that return positive for COVID-19 continued its sharp decline to 0.31 per cent today.

As many as 24 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 77,112 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at over 14 lakh in the national capital, including 14,01,977 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 3,922 of which 1,238 are in home isolation.

