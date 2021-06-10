Delhi govt cancels Class 9, 11 exams; registration for Classes 6 to 9 to begin Friday

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The result will be announced on June 22.

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to cancel the classes 9, 11 exams in the national capital in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic situation. "We reviewed about examination and admission process and took some important decisions. Class 9 & 11 examinations which were postponed earlier have now been cancelled," news agency ANI quoted Education Minister Manish Sisodia, as saying.

As per the announcement, the results will be declared based on the marks obtained by the students in mid-term exams. The result will be made available on June 22 on the education department's website. Also, the registration process for classes 6 to 9 to begin on Friday. The classes 9, 11 exams were earlier postponed on April 12.

The CBSE earlier announced the mode of school based assessment of Class 12. Besides, it also extended the last date for uploading marks of practical, project and internal assessment components. Schools are now required to upload marks of these assessments by June 28th on the link provided by CBSE.

