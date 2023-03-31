Portion of road caves in as rains pound Delhi, traffic advisory issued

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Heavy rains lashed out in parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

New Delhi: A portion of a road caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road in South Delhi as the national capital witnessed heavy rain on Thursday leading to waterlogging that caused massive traffic snarls in many parts of the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police said commuters are likely to face inconvenience and urged them to avoid the stretch.

“Traffic Alert: Road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Several parts of the national capital witnessed waterlogging on Friday morning a day after heavy rains lashed out in parts of the city bringing down the possibility of a heatwave for now.

Light-intensity rains expected today

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), light-intensity rains are expected to occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places in South Delhi (Aayanagar, Deramandi) and NCR (Manesar, Gurgaon) over the next two hours.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India." Isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over West Rajasthan on March 30 and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31.

22 flights delayed

As unexpected rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening, at least 22 flights were delayed in the process from Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a thunderstorm. Out of the 22 flights eleven had been diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad and one to Chandigarh. Airlines have already sent out a travel advisory to passengers regarding the diversions and delays. Rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

