22 flights diverted from Delhi Airport after unexpected showers lash city

As unexpected rains lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening, at least 22 flights were delayed in the process from Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a thunderstorm. Out of the 22 flights eleven had been diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad and one to Chandigarh. Airlines have already sent out a travel advisory to passengers regarding the diversions and delays. Rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday evening.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India." Isolated hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan on March 30-31; over West Rajasthan on March 30 and over Uttar Pradesh on March 31.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 31 in Northwest India, the Met said.While in East India, scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds were very likely in the region from March 31-April 2. Isolated hailstorms are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha on March 31.

In Northeast India, IMD predicted scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds very likely to continue over Northeast India from March 30-April 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya from March 31- April 2; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on April 1-2.

In Central India, IMD predicted, "Isolated rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds very likely over the region on March 30-31."

Meanwhile, IMD predicted light isolated rainfall or thunderstorms over Southern India during the next five days except over Northern parts of Karnataka. In West India, IMD predicted, " Light isolated rainfall over the region on March 30-31." On Wednesday evening, several parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed sudden rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

