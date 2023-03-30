Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital; NCR witnesses traffic snarls.

Delhi rains: Heavy rains lashed out in parts of the national capital on Thursday evening bringing down the possibility of a heatwave for now and bringing traffic to a halt. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a fresh spell of rain along with thunderstorms in the city on Thursday.

Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of Delhi including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road on Thursday. President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains, according to the weather department.

According to Dr Naresh, Scientist, IMD Wednesday’s rain was due to a western disturbance. "In the coming 2 days, in the whole north-west India including western Himalaya region, there is the possibility of rainfall, thunderstorm & hailstorm. The temperatures all over India is normal and no possibility of heatwave as of now," he said.

Light rain, coupled with a thunderstorm, lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said. According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 175 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Latest India News