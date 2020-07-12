Delhiites wake up to pleasant, rainy morning. IMD forecasts thunderstorms in next few hours. Details

Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
Delhiites have woken up to a pleasant morning after overnight rains changed the weather in the national capital. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that thunderstorms would occur in Delhi and surrounding areas in the next two hours.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2020 7:07 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE)

Delhiites have woken up to a pleasant morning after overnight rains changed the weather in the national capital. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that thunderstorms would occur in Delhi and surrounding areas in the next two hours. 

"Thunderstorms with rain with windspeed 50-80 kmph would occur over Delhi and many adjoining areas. Thunderstorms with windspeed 30-60 kmph would occur over Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Meerut, Hapur, Baraut, Baghpat, Modinagar, Hastinapur, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Muzaffarnagar, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Chandausi, Chandpur, Naziabababd, Bijnor, Moradabad during the next two hours," the IMD tweeted. 

Image Source : IMD

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

