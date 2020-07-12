Delhiites wake up to pleasant, rainy morning. IMD forecasts thunderstorms in next few hours. Details

Delhiites have woken up to a pleasant morning after overnight rains changed the weather in the national capital. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that thunderstorms would occur in Delhi and surrounding areas in the next two hours.
"Thunderstorms with rain with windspeed 50-80 kmph would occur over Delhi and many adjoining areas. Thunderstorms with windspeed 30-60 kmph would occur over Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Meerut, Hapur, Baraut, Baghpat, Modinagar, Hastinapur, Shamli, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Muzaffarnagar, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Saharanpur, Roorkee, Chandausi, Chandpur, Naziabababd, Bijnor, Moradabad during the next two hours," the IMD tweeted.
