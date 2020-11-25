Metro services to be regulated in Delhi on Thursday in view of farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march

Image Source : PTI Metro services to be regulated on Thursday in view of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' rally.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday issued a notice saying that metro services will be regulated on Thursday (November 25) in view of the kisan rally (farmers protest). In its notice, the DMRC said, ""Due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march protest, on request of Police and to avoid overcrowding in view COVID, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2 PM through loops. After 2 PM, services will run on all lines from end to end." More to follow.

Due to Kisan Rally call for Delhi, on the request of Delhi Police & to avoid overcrowding in view of ongoing COVID pandemic, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2PM through loops. After 2PM, services will run on all lines from end to end.

