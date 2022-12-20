Delhi liquor policy scam: ED files chargesheet, claims it caused Rs 2,873 crore loss to government

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi liquor policy scam: The chargesheet also claimed that the government officials as well as politicians were given Rs 100 crore by the accused involved in the matter.

Delhi liquor policy scam: In its charge sheet filed in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that it caused the government a loss of Rs 2,873 crore whereas the accused gained a profit of Rs 295 crore.

The chargesheet also claimed that the government officials as well as politicians were given Rs 100 crore by the accused involved in the matter. It stated that the investigation carried out in the current case by the ED so far has shown that Sameer Mahandru was one of the kingpins and the primary beneficiary of the aforementioned criminal conspiracy.

According to reports, he was also actively involved in the formation of the cartelization of the liquor policy and in the payment of kickbacks. The ED has asserted that throughout the course of its probe, it discovered that the politicians and public servants of the ruling party and government received kickbacks of around Rs 100 crores.

Some of kickbacks were returned or re-cooped to 'South liquor lobby'

It has also been discovered that some of these kickbacks were returned or re-cooped to the "South liquor lobby" from wholesaler profit margins through a variety of methods, including bank transfers and credit notes, the chargesheet noted.

It has further been alleged specifically that Mahendru is the beneficial owner or controller of the four companies which has also been made an accused.

Indo Spirits was able to secure a wholesale liquor license (L-1) of Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd and another company being beneficially owned or controlled by Mahendru's Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd, was able to secure two retail zone licensees (L-7Z), despite the fact that Mahendru was also related to the liquor manufacturing business.

Delhi exchequer sustains massive loss

Further, the law enforcement agency has alleged that as a result of the cartelisation and monopoly achieved in furtherance of the above criminal conspiracy, a total loss of Rs 2,873 crore has been caused to the Delhi exchequer while accused Mahendru and his firms generated proceeds of crime amounting to around Rs 295.45 crore.

The ED, in its chargesheet, also alleged that the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was designed in such a way that the Aam Aadmi Party could collect funds "illegally." The loopholes were kept deliberately in this policy so that illegal activities can be done which shows the intention of policymakers, it added.

