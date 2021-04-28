Delhi: Kejriwal government withdraws 100-bed Covid facility order at 5-star hotel for High Court judges

Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Delhi govt withdraws 100-bed Covid facility order at 5-star hotel for High Court judges

The Delhi government has issued directions to withdraw an administrative order to set up a Covid-19 care facility for Delhi High Court judges, staff and their families in a five-star hotel.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the direction was issued to withdraw the order to set up a facility at the Ashoka Hotel. "Issued directions to withdraw this order immediately," he tweeted.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court took suo motu cognisance of media reports and said that it had not requested for such a facility.

"No communication has been made to anyone in this regard. We have not made any such request for taking over facilities of a five-star hotel," the bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

As per the direction issued by the government, a 100-room COVID care facility for Delhi High Court judges, staff and their families was to be set up at the Ashoka Hotel. The order was issued by Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate on April 25. The order said that the facility at Ashoka Hotel will be associated with Primus Hospital. It also said the facility was being set up on the request of the Delhi High Court.

