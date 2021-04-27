Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: 100 rooms Covid-19 facility at Ashoka Hotel for High Court judges, officers (Representational)

Delhi's five-star hotel, Ashoka Hotel, will be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility by the city government for High Court judges and their families.

The hotel is located in the Chanakyapuri area of the national capital. According to an order issued by Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate Geeta Grover, 100 rooms in the hotel will be coverted into Covid care centre.

Primus Hospital will run the facility at the five-star hotel, the order said, adding that it will also handle the biomedical waste disposal.

The staff of the hotel will be provided all protective gear. Besides, they will be provided training to deal with the situation. It will also provide an ambulance for the transfer of patients.

The charges for the use of the facility will be collected by the hospital. They hospital will make the payment to hotel.

